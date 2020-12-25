The World Needs A Christmas Of Love – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that what the world needs at this time of COVID-19 is a Christmas of love.
Jonathan advised people to imbibe the spirit of love to enable them heal all that is broken in the world.
He made this known in a Christmas message shared to Nigerians today.
He said, “Christmas is the day, in the calendar of Christendom, that marks the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
It is a commemoration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice and solidarity; which are the virtues that Christ unambiguously propagated.
Jesus’ message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption. It is a constant reminder that humanity will have a more peaceful existence if people of the world rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.
People have been through so much in 2020, including navigating the snares of the deadly novel #COVID19 pandemic. At Christmas the world needs love. This is the spirit we have to imbibe to heal all that is broken in our world.
