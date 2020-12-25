Rededicate Yourselves To God This Christmas – Atiku To Nigerians

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised Nigerians to use the occassion of Christmas to rededicate themselves to God.

He said that the Christmas period is a reminder of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance.

Atiku said, “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love. Therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance.

“I call on all Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share,” he said.

Atiku called on Nigerians to also remember their fellow citizens, the personnel of the armed forces.

This, according to him, includes those who lost their lives in 2020, fighting to protect citizens from terrorist attacks, kidnapping banditry, and other threats against national security.

“The message of Christmas, according to the Christian faith is one of unprecedented self-sacrifice to redeem humanity, so it’s the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness.

“Even as we celebrate with friends and family, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law-abiding,” he added.