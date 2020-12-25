Police Arrest Three Suspected Traffic Robbers In Lagos

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad during one of the command’s undercover operations around Ikeja Area, arrested 3 (three) suspected traffic robbers at Agidingbi, Ikeja, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday 22nd December, 2020.

The suspects, on sighting the RRS operatives, took to their heels but were given a hot chase by the police before they were eventually arrested. During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been terrorising and responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere and Ogudu.

The suspects are DAMOLA AJEWOLE, m, 17, OMOTOSHO SEYI, m,19, and OLANREWAJU SUNDAY, m, 23. Their operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspected armed robbers be handed over to the State CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.