Petrol Tanker Falls In Lagos, Content Spilled (Picture)

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has responded to a tanker fully loaded with PMS which fell at Tincan in Lagos.

According to a statement issued by LASEMA, the driver fled the sceen immediately the tanker fell after he lost control ramming into a pothole.

The owners of the tanker have been contacted and the content it carried is being offloaded.

LASEMA said it “activated its response plan to the incident in which a tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with PMS( Petrol) lost control, rammed into a pothole and upturned before spilling its contents.

It said, “No casualties involved at the scene while the LRT, NUPENG, LASG Fire and Nigerian Police are joint responders collaborating together to manage the scene.

The agency added, “The agency response team and other responders are firmly on ground to curtail any secondary incident.”