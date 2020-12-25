Make COVID-19 Vaccine Available Worldwide – Pope Francis

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has called for the worldwide availability of COVID-19 vaccine.



The pontiff said this while delivering his Christmas message which involves prayers for global peace.

“We are all in the same boat”, he said from the Benediction Hall at the Apostolic Palace.

The Pope prayed for those who have suffered due to the pandemic, as well as victims of domestic violence.

The head of the Catholic Church also offered supplications for victims of crisis, terrorism and war.

Pope Francis called for peace and ceasefires in all areas of conflict.