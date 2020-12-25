I Was Left In Tears When Arsenal Rejected Me – Ebere Eze

Crystal Palace midfielder, Ebere Eze, has said that he was left in tears after he was rejected by Arsenal as a youngster.
The 22-year-old who was rejected at the age of 13 made a £17million move to Palace from Queens Park Rangers.
“I got scouted by a few clubs and that’s when I first went to Arsenal,” he told Premier League Productions.
“At a young age, it was hard, especially being released. Me and my mum cried, everyone was so upset – that’s all you know at that age.
“But looking back at it now, that’s the start of my journey and I’m grateful to God that’s how it went. If it wasn’t for that, I may not have got the resilience, bravery, to go and be who I want to be elsewhere. It’s shaped me to be who I am today.”
Eze played for Reading, Fulham and Millwall before joining QPR having left north London.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.