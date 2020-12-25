I Was Left In Tears When Arsenal Rejected Me – Ebere Eze

Crystal Palace midfielder, Ebere Eze, has said that he was left in tears after he was rejected by Arsenal as a youngster.

The 22-year-old who was rejected at the age of 13 made a £17million move to Palace from Queens Park Rangers.

“I got scouted by a few clubs and that’s when I first went to Arsenal,” he told Premier League Productions.

“At a young age, it was hard, especially being released. Me and my mum cried, everyone was so upset – that’s all you know at that age.

“But looking back at it now, that’s the start of my journey and I’m grateful to God that’s how it went. If it wasn’t for that, I may not have got the resilience, bravery, to go and be who I want to be elsewhere. It’s shaped me to be who I am today.”

Eze played for Reading, Fulham and Millwall before joining QPR having left north London.