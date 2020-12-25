Fayose Reacts As Olisa Metuh Returns From Prison

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the news of the release of Olisa Metuh from prison.
Metuh, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was released from prison after an appeal nullified the seven-year jail term ordered by a Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Reacting to the news, Fayose said Okon Abang will one day reap rewards for the hardship he has placed on many.
He tweeted: “Welcome back home Olisa Metuh, tough time don’t last.
“And to Justice Okon Abang, you will one day reap the rewards of the hardship and suffering your miscarriage of justice has made many Nigerians to go through.”
