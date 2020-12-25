Ex-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso’s Father Dies At 93

The death of Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, the father of the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been announced.
According to the Media Aide to the former governor, Saifullah Muhammad, Kwankwaso died in the early hours of Friday.
Kwankwaso died at the age of 93 leaving behind two wives, 19 children and many grandchildren.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who reacted to the news took to Twitter to commiserate with the family.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Kwankwaso family on the loss of their patriarch. The late Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso lived a long and impactful life. He was devoted to his religion, family and society. I condole with my brother, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso,” Atiku wrote.
