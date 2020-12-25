Christmas: Pray For Peace, Economic Robust, PDP Tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for peace and economic robust in Nigeria.

The main opposition party called for peaceful coexistence and a sense of neighbourliness among citizens.

The Kaduna State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh, siad in a statement that the party asked residents to show love to one another.

“We urge all Christians across the State to use the yuletide season to promote peaceful coexistence within their communities and exhibit a high sense of good neighbourliness.

“The party calls on Christians and Nigerians to pray for peace to return to our country, for robust Economic growth.

“The PDP also wishes all Nigerians a prosperous New Year ahead. Merry Christmas!.” The statement said