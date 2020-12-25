Christmas: Explosion Rocks US City Of Nashville

An explosion occurred Christmas morning in Nashville, capital of the U.S. State of Tennessee.

Authorities say it was deliberate; massive manpower has been deployed to the scene.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said the department’s hazardous devices unit had responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

The same vehicle exploded around 6:30 a.m. CT. outside The Melting Pot restaurant at 166 2nd Avenue.

“We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act,” Aaron told the media.

Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant confirmed that three people have been transported to hospitals. None in critical condition.

Federal, state, and local agencies including the FBI and the ATF are involved in the investigation.

The area has been shut down and access from the interstate will be restricted. Daily Post