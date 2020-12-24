Yuletide: There’s Hunger, Desperation In The Land – Pastor Paul Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has lamented the terrible condition of hunger in Nigeria.

The clergyman said this after some Nigerians approached his church in Abuja to get Christmas welfare package.

Moved by the crowd which came for the distribution of food, Enenche expressed displeasure while speaking yesterday.

He said, “You must watch this video clip of the food distribution today. It may make you cry too.

“It depicts the level of hunger and desperation in the land that only the help of God can alleviate.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year Day.