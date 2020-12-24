We’ll Not Give ASUU Opportunity To Strike Again – FG

The Federal Government has said the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will no longer go on strike.

This was said by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

This was after ASUU called off the nine-months long strike action that left universities shut with no academic activities.

“I will not give ASUU the opportunity to go on strike. Because I have three biological children that suffered from this imbroglio that we found ourselves in and about 15 people on my scholarship in Nigerian Universities.

“My three biological children are here in Nigerian Universities. They even went to secondary school here. Two of them are American citizens and I had the option of leaving them to go study in America and enjoy the free education or whatever, but I didn’t.

“So, I am a committed parent. I am involved, even more than some ASUU members because some of them have their children in private schools,” Ngige said.