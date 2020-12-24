Paris St-Germain Sack Thomas Tuchel, To Hire Pochettino

Paris St-Germain have sacked Thomas Tuchel with Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him as coach.

Tuchel was sacked shortly after the French side won Strasbourg 4-0 in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The German led the club to two Ligue 1 titles in his two years in charge of the club which currently sit at third place in the Ligue 1 table.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino is said to have agreed to replace him at PSG.

This is according to respected journalist Nicolo Shira who tweeted: “Done deal! Mauricio #Pochettino will be the new coach of #PSG. He will sign a contract until 2023. #transfers.”