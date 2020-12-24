Nigerians Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine For Free – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said that Nigerians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Aliyu said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily yesterday.

He, however, said that the challenges expected will be the acceptance of the virus by Nigerians.

Sani Aliyu said, “Yesterday, the president gave the PTF the mandate to proceed with preparations with regard to the vaccine.

“The president has also given us a marching order that the COVID-19 vaccine be available in Nigeria.

“Making use of the GAVI arrangement, we already have assurance that 20 percent of our population will be accommodated by GAVI in the vaccine.

“We don’t need to pay for that and this will cover 40 million Nigerians or so. But we have to pay for the operations and the logistics associated with it.”

When asked if the vaccine would be administered free, Aliyu said, “of course, of course”.