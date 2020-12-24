NANS Wants Students Involvement In ASUU, FG Negotiations

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which ended the nine months strike action by lecturers.

Reacting to the news, NANS President Sunday Ashefon called for the involvement of students in future negotiations between the government and ASUU.

He lamented that students had to suffer for the strike action which kept them at home for months.

“I welcome this development with nostalgia. I feel very concerned that our students had to stay for nine months at home before the FG and ASUU could resolve this impasse.

“At the same time, I feel elated that the ugly days are finally over for the Nigerian students, and we can all return to our different campuses.

“Going forward, government and ASUU must find a progressive ground and alternative conflict resolution process in resolving their differences on labour actions.

“Students who seek education must not be allowed to bear the brunt of labour related issues.

“Never again should we have a repeat of this strike and stakeholders must make commitment to ensure that this ugly scenario does not repeat itself.

“Government must be committed to fulfilling its agreement with ASUU at all times, while ASUU must be wary to go on strike.

“ASUU must seek to exhaust every window of alternative dispute resolution before deciding on strike,” he said.

Mr Asefon pledged the association’s commitment to do everything possible, to ensure that the nine-month strike would be the last in the country’s tertiary education sector