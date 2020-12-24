Maturity Goes Beyond Social Media – Actress Stella Damasus

Nigerian actress, movie producer and multiple award winner Stella Damasus, took to her Instagram timeline, to disclose that social media shouldn’t determine the strength of friendship.

Damasus said a lot of time, an individual might not post their friends special days on their platform, but that doesn’t mean that they do not mean well for them.

She also mentioned that a good relationship should never be taken for granted, as they are scarce to come by. Read her message below:

“Don’t take good relationships for granted. Don’t take people for granted. You may not communicate every day but don’t take them for granted. Social media should never determine the strength of your friendship. If you were true friends, NOT following or posting should never be the very thing to destroy it. There is a difference between social media friends and true friends. Some ppl can’t tell the difference anymore. “She didn’t post my birthday on her page but she posted the other person’s own, that’s it. I am done with her, now i know those who truly love me.” Maturity goes beyond social media. Let love lead.”