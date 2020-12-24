Manchester United Ready To Offload Ighalo

Manchester United are looking likely to allow Odion Ighalo to leave when his loan deal ends in January.
Ighalo burst onto the scene with some incredible early performances for Manchester United.
However, since the start of 2020/21 term, he has seldom been utilised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
According to The Times, United do not plan on keeping the 31-year-old beyond his current loan deal, which expires in January on the 31st.
But the decision to extend Ighalo’s loan back in June is looking like a poor decision and signing a new forward over the summer felt like an inevitability as Ighalo was always going to be deemed surplus to requirements.
He has featured in just four games this season and Ighalo is yet to score this term, while he has hardly been a bargain buy in terms of wages.
In terms of the positives, Ighalo’s end to the 2019/20 term for United was great.
He played a vital role in a team that eventually finished in the top four and he’ll always be remembered fondly for that.
