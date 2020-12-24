IGP Warns Nigerians Against Flaunting Wealth On Social Media

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has advised Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media.

Mohammed said this in a statement issued to alert the public on measures to keep Nigeria safe during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He also urged Nigerians to adhere to measures to protect them from COVID-19 during the festive period.

“The IGP enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“He stressed that citizens should avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.

“Citizens are also enjoined to voluntarily adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus,” the statement read in part.