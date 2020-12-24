How Tinubu Won 2015, 2019 Election For APC – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church has said that APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu used his political dexterity to win the 2015 and 2019 election for his party.

The clergyman who spoke during the unveiling of his church’s citadel said slammed those questioning Tinubu’s ancestry.

He likened Tinubu to the Bible character called Jephthah whom God used to deliver his people despite circumstances surrounding his birth.

“Hear me loud and clear, knowing the name of Asiwaju’s mother or father or his place of birth, cannot neither put food on the table of the hungry or create jobs for the unemployed.

“Despite his growing up challenges, the dents and the detours of his life, he like Jephthah delivered Lagos state and almost all the southwest states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

“Truth be told, without his cooperation and political dexterity, the APC victory at the polls in 2015 and 2019 would have been impossible,” Bakare said.