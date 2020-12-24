Gov Sanwo-Olu Recovers From COVID-19

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has recovered from COVID-19 and is now out of isolation.
Addressing a press conference at the Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagosians for their support and prayers.
He also thanked the medical staff who attended to him while he was in isolation.
Details later…
