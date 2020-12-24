COVID-19: Buhari Cancels Christmas Homage

President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The decision is in line with the restrictions placed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 part of which banned large gatherings.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement reads: “In line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

Wishing Nigerians a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year, Buhari advised against all non-essential travels during the holiday season.