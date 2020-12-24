Christmas: Akeredolu Urges Ondo Citizens To Celebrate Responsibly

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised citizens of the state to have in mind the dangers of COVID-19 as they go about celebrating Christmas.



Akeredolu also reminded them that there is a fine for breaking the protocols put in place by authorities towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He said this in his Christmas message issued on Thursday.

The governor said, “As we celebrate the Christmas and New Year events this year, we urge you to do so safely and responsibly so that we do not further increase the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

“To curb the spread of COVID-19 in our State and country, we need an increased and optimal level of compliance with the COVID-19 preventive measures outlined by our Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 and the National Centre for Disease Control.

“With a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to ensuring the health and wellbeing of our people, we signed into law the Ondo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 Emergency Prevention Regulation) on 31st March 2020. Section 18 of the law stipulates a fine of N20,000 or a jail term of three months or both as a penalty for failure to comply with due preventive measures.”

“We, however, cannot and must not forget in a hurry those of our beloved brothers and sisters who unfortunately lost their lives to the COVID-19 infection this year. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

“My family and I, and the entire members of our government sincerely sympathise with their loved ones left behind and pray for God’s continued comfort for them.”