Christmas: 2020 Is Dark, But Christ’s Birth Wipes All Fears – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that the grace associated with the birth of Jesus Christ has come to wipe away the dark year 2020 has been.

This is contained in a statement signed by the CAN President Kaduna chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab.

”In Nigeria and particularly in Kaduna State, the pandemic added more salt to injury as we were already dealing with the challenges of insecurity such as bandits attacks on many of our villages and kidnapping of many innocent people for ransom.”

“But the grace of his birth is here to wipe off all our fears and troubles, and by Jesus birth, we shall regain a new Hope, our land shall be healed, we shall be called by a new name, glory will fill the land, the truth will flourish like the palm tree and peace like an overflowing river.”

He noted that the birth of Christ became the end of an age caged in traditions that were religious, but mostly anti-human, adding that Christ’s coming shook the throne of world leaders.

“Leaders who rejected the leadership roles and became rulers and tyrants. It is evident in their efforts to destroy Jesus from birth, but truth never dies, he lived, he gave the blow and he still reigns supreme over all,” he added.

“As Christians, he said, “we are a personification of Christ called to be a threat to falsehood, insincerity and all inhuman deals. At seasons like this, we ought to reflect and see to know how much of Christ-like we were. Beyond the marriages, beyond the drinks and food, this is an opportunity for us to reflect over the past, to ask ourselves as individuals and as a people, how much of a christ-like have I (we) been? Because Christmas comes with the grace of rebirth which only a true atonement can bring.”

Hayab advised Nigerians to obey the COVID-19 regulations issued by government as they go about Christmas celebrations.