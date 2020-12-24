Carabao Cup: Solskjaer Speaks On Manchester Derby In Semis

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted to the semi-final draw against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.
United qualified last night after a 2-0 win away at Everton, while City beat Arsenal 4-1 to secure a post in the semis.
The Manchester derby gives United the opportunity to revenge being knocked out of the competition by City last season.
City became eventual winners of the tournament last season.
Speaking on Wednesday after beating Everton, Solskjaer said, “We’ve had three semi-finals the last year of course and it’s a step not far enough.
“This year again, as last year, we play them in the semi-finals so let’s see how we fare.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.