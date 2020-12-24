Carabao Cup: Manchester United To Face Manchester City In Semis

Manchester United will clash with Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
The second semi-final will be a London derby, as Tottenham will face Championship outfit Brentford.
United will play host to City by virtue of being drawn first, as will Tottenham in their clash with Brentford.
The matches will be played on the week of January 4, with the final set for April 25.
The Wembley final had originally been scheduled for February 28, but the EFL made the decision to rearrange the date in order to increase the possibilities of supporters being able to attend on account of the current coronavirus restrictions.
