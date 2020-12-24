Anthony Joshua Gets Street Named After Him In Ogun State

The Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, Gbenga Banjo, on Tuesday named a road after World Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

The Cinema Road has been named after him.

The council boss said the decision was made in order to appreciate the making of a Sagamu and Remoland hero.

Joshua, who hail from the local government is an heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019. At the regional level, he held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2015 to 2016.

The Remo Growth and Development Foundation, (RemoGDF), in a congratulatory message to Sagamu Local Government and the family of Nigeria-British Ambassador appreciated the Local government for renaming the former road after the professional boxer.

The Group, in a release signed by the Chief Operating Officer, RemoGDF, Princess Yemisi Oluwole on behalf of the Chairman Otunba Lawal-Solarin made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, called on sons and daughters of Remoland, most especially the youths of Remoland to emulate the virtues of Joshua by being the best in their chosen careers, be law abiding citizens and stay away from any acts that can lead to social unrest.