Yuletide: Six Security Tips To Know While In Public Spaces – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has highlighted six security tips which Nigerians should follow to ensure their safety during the Yuletide period.

This was issued by the Public Relations Department of the Police Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

See the security tips shared by the police on Twitter below:

Make your luggage distinctive,

Hold your bag firmly,

Make your calls as private as you can,

Handle your cash transaction calls discretely,

Don’t accept food items or drinks from strangers,

Don’t discuss your private life with strangers.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Security, DSS, has raised an alarm of plot to bomb religious centers during the Yuletide period.

The DSS, however, said that security operatives have swung into action towards stopping the attacks.