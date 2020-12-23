Yuletide: DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Bomb Worship Centres, Others

The Department of State Security, DSS, has alert the general public of and by “enemies of the state” to bomb worship centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was disclosed by DSS spokesman Peter Afunnaya who said that explosives are planned to be used to carry out the attacks.

He, however, said that security operatives have swung into action towards stopping such occurrence.

Afunanya stated, “The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.”

The DSS urged Nigerians to be extra vigilant during the festive period.