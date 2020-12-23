Yahaya Bello Is Vice Chancellor Of Thuggery – Dino Melaye

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has slammed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for speaking against thuggery in Nigeria.

Bello made the statement against thuggery when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He said that Nigeria will be safer when politicians stop using thugs to disrupt elections.

“When I came on board, I inherited a state that was largely divided along several lines. For you to aspire to be anything politically in Kogi State then, you must have what we call ‘boys’ or thugs or touts and then use it to intimidate people during political dispensations.

“Once the political exercise is over, the so-called boys or thugs or foot soldiers would be abandoned and then left to themselves and by that, they breed into something else or a hydra-headed monster that you will not be able to curb at the end of the day. There are several history and intelligence to that across the country.

“But I refused to play that kind of dangerous or unnecessary politics when I came on board. My ascension to office is known to everybody in the world. I chose my path immediately and decided to deal with criminals irrespective of political affiliations by using the laws passed by the Kogi State House of Assembly and the existing security architecture” Bello said.

Reacting to the governor’s statement, Melaye labelled him as the vice chancellor in the institution of thuggery.

“Yahaya Bello’s public condemnation of thuggery, an institution where he is the vice chancellor is a serious sign of psychotic disorder and mental inherited hormonal imbalance,” he tweeted.