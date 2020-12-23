Why Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir Of Kano – Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has revealed why his successor Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

In a statement signed by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, Kwankwaso told Ganduje: “You dethroned him for your inferiority complex against him, nothing more.”

He said, “The fears of high esteem and caliber, plus influence the Emir possesses made Ganduje jittery and insisted on dethroning him.”

Kwankwaso said; “We know that Ganduje always feels diminished and inferior in the presence of the Emir, and we know that Gov Ganduje harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano Traditional Institution, that was why he had to dethrone him.

“We also know that Ganduje was madly obsessed with reversing everything that Sen. Kwankwaso did in the state. And we are aware, for these reasons, Gov. Ganduje was set, ab initio, to destroy the Kano Emirate. And Emir Sanusi II was marked to be the first victim.

“Let me also put on record that Emir Sanusi II was abducted and illegally dethroned by Gov. Ganduje and his cohorts because of the Emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the State.”

Kwankwaso said that Sanusi’s removal as Emir had nothing to do with former president Goodluck Jonathan.

His said that Sanusi’s oppossal to a $1.8 billion loan which Ganduje need fuelled the removal.

“It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Gov. Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that will not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people.”