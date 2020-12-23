We Need To Stop Herders From Roaming Around – Presidency

The Presidency has said that herders need to be stopped from roaming around so as to prevent clashes with farmers which lead to killings.

Garba Shehu, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He commended the governor’s of the northeast for coming together to find a solution to grazing problems which he says is the reason the herders are leaving the north for the south.

He said: “This country has a grazing problem because the herders are mostly Fulani. The challenge is from these places they had practiced, you know, the encroachment by desert leading to drying up of a lot of grazing lands in the northern-most parts of the country.

“This has put pressure on the herders who have been looking to the south-west green grass so that their cattle will eat and also have water to drink. It is a global climate situation which is unfortunate considering what has happened along the Lake Chad basin.

“I’m glad that governors of the north are coming together to say let us resolve this problem of grazing because we have to stop these herders from roaming and eating up our crops all over the country.

“They drive their cattle into farmlands and eat up the crops. The farmers fight back and the killings follow. The country cannot continue in this way.

“The president has no plan to fish for a land other than the one he has inherited from.”