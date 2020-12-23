We Cancelled Davido Live In Concert In Lagos- Adeyinka Grandson

Adeyinka Grandson of the Young Yoruba for Freedom group has said that the group are behind the cancellation of a concert scheduled by Davido for December.

Recall that Davido cancelled the concert over fears of COVID-19.

However, Adeyinka Grandson said that he didn’t cancel it because of them but because of efforts against it by the YFF.

Read his statement below.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the management of the Eko Hotels & Suites for cancelling the Davido’s Live In Concert. We issued a statement on the 13th of December and we called on the management of the Eko Hotels & Suites to cancel that concert.

We have good authority that our plans to bomb Eko Hotels and suites on the 28th of December 2020 if that concert was allowed.

The Concert has been cancelled not because of the Covid-19 as alleged by that stupid boy called Davido in his post. It was cancelled because the Young Yoruba for Freedom demanded for such. So we stopped them.

It is a big embarrassment to the entire yoruba nation that the young man called DAVIDO, who is 75% Ibo because is father is half-ibo and his mother is full-blooded ibo woman, participated along with other immigrant ibos living in yoruba land to destroy the political leader of the yoruba nation, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One man was used to start this Endsar Protest and that is David Adeleke, you all know him as Davido. When he was in university in america , he was completely useless until his father brought him to yoruba land. He made so much money. He made so much wealth in Yoruba land but he never supported the political interest of the Yoruba nation simply because his mother is a full blooded ibo woman.

How can you plan to destroy Lagos(the pride of the Yoruba nation), where many lives were lost and yet you have the temerity and the boldness to be charging people #5,000,000 per table in Lagos, the same state that you wanted to destroy. No you can’t have it both ways.

And this is just the beginning. We are targeting celebrities all across yoruba. In as much as you live, work and make money in yoruba land and you do not support the yoruba political interest, you will leave yoruba land. We will undermine you and we are not joking.

So, Davido this is not the end of the cancellation of your concert. We have given you a warning. We do not want your concert anywhere across the yoruba land.

We want you (Davido) to go to Enugu and charge them five million naira per table. So when you relocate to Enugu, where your mother and father are part of and be living there, let’s see how your life will be if you live in ibo land.

Prove to us that Nigeria is one, relocate to Hausa/Fulani land, go and live there. Leave our beautiful lagos. Go to Kanuri land, Ibo land and make your music. Relocate, you will know how important yoruba land is.

Young Yoruba for Freedom is not in charge of those who want to bomb your concert. The people have given us information as responsible citizens, we have given out public information to safeguard lives and properties. I have not had the chance or the opportunity to receive information from the people who have given us the information of what they are likely going to do in Eko hotel.

Eko hotel would have been bombed and I’m very sure of that and it was good of the management to cancel that concert

So to Davido, this is just the beginning.

Now the only thing we request of you (Davido) is to go to the public and apologize for your involvement in the endsar protest.

You (Davido) were involved with the Ibos to kill the leader of the yoruba nation (Tinubu). We disagree with that because the generations before us allowed Awolowo to be destroyed and we did nothing,the generations before us allowed MKO Abiola to be destroyed and we did nothing. In our own time we will protect and safeguard the interest of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He must be president or there will be no Nigeria.



Now this statement that I have made, there is no Ibo (whether dead or alive) who can make this statement, there is no hausa/fulani (whether dead or alive) who can make this statement .

If we do not get the presidency in 2023, yoruba will opt out of Nigeria. The Ibo cannot dare to say that. That if an ibo man is not made the president, Igbo will opt out of Nigeria. I mean igbo speaking nations not fucking BIAFRA.

Now to Davido, if you think you can reschedule your concert,it will be bloody. You will know that there is a new Sheriff in Town.”