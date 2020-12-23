Pirlo Slams Juventus Players After 3-0 Defeat To Fiorentina

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has slammed his players after they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Juventus ended the game with ten men after Juan Cuadrado got shown a red card after 18 minutes.

Fiorentina won the game with goals from Susan Vlajovic, Alex Sandro (OG), and Martin Caceres.

The loss leaves Juventus in fourth place in the Serie A table.

“What happened with the red card cannot be used as an alibi,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.

“The result wasn’t down to Fiorentina’s attitude but the lack of ours.

“When this is the case, you face bad situations like this. In games before Christmas, it can happen when you’ve your mind on the holidays. We were unfocused and couldn’t recover.

“The images for the sending off seem clear to me. There could’ve been some decisions in our favour, but that is not something I want to comment on – you can see for yourself.”