Nigerian’s Will Vote For God, Says Shehu Sani As Buhari Speaks On Border

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted after President Muhammadu said that only God can protect Nigeria’s borders.

Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina had said, “I come from Daura, few kilometers to Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country. The President is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch. He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the Constitution of his country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometers of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God. I will speak with the President and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilize the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

Reacting to the statement, Shehu Sani recalled how God was always mentioned by the administration concerning issues of insecurity.

According to him, Nigerians should vote for God when the next election comes.

He tweeted: “First they said only God can end banditry and insurgency, and now they said only God can protect our borders. Fellow countrymen, next time, vote for God.”