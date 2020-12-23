Kieran Trippier Banned For Ten Weeks Over Betting Rules

Atletico Madrid player, Kieran Trippier, has been ban from football and all football-related activities for breaching Football Association’s betting rules.

The 29-year-old England international who had first denied the charges back in May will now served the ban for ten weeks with a fine of £70,000.

The ban which becomes dues on March 1, 2021, can be appealed by the right-back.

If the ban holds, Trippier will miss Madrid’s Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie against Chelsea on February 23.

“Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 following misconduct in relation to breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules,” an FA spokesman said.

“The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent Regulatory Commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course.

“The suspension, which includes all football and football-related activity, is effective worldwide from today (Wednesday 23 December 2020) following an application to FIFA.”