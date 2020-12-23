Kankara Abduction: We Won’t Allow Similar Incident To Happen Again – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has said that he would ensure that incidents similar to the Kankara abduction don’t happen again.

The IGP said this when he visited the Katsina State Police Command where he met with the top echelon to deliberate on measures towards ensuring the promise is kept.

Adamu also urged security agencies against allowing room for criminals to operate in Katsina where 344 students of Government Science School were kidnapped recently.

He said, “The recent Kankara incident was unfortunate. I am in Katsina to ensure that such an incident will and shall never happen again.

“We are in Katsina today to ensure that the state is crime-free.

“Internal security is the job of the police. We should never give an opportunity to criminals to operate and we have resolved not to allow either bandits or any other criminals anytime to operate either in the morning, afternoon, or at night.

“That is why we are liaising with our partners including security agencies and other stakeholders like the Miyyetti Allah, not to allow bandits and other criminals to operate.”