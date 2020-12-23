FG Declares Public Holiday For Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year

The Federal Government has declared December 25, December 26, 2020, and January 1, 2021, as public holidays in celebration Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

This was made known by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola through the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

The minister urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ who is celebrated during the festive period.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

He urged Nigerians to pray and lend support to the government in it’s fight to end kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of crimes.