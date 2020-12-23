Don’t Rely Only On Government For Jobs, Aregbesola Tells Youths

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has advised the youths in the country not to depend totally on government to secure jobs.

Aregbesola advised the youths to engage in productive activities that can make them self-sufficient and gainfully employed.

He said this while speaking at the grand finale of his stakeholders’ engagement for youths and women of Osun Central Senatorial District in Osogbo, Osun state’s capital.

He said that the only way to solve the unemployment issue in the country is by not being dependent on government for jobs.

In a statement released by the ministry’s Director of Press Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola was quoted saying that the limited number of white collar jobs, especially in the public sector, was inadequate to cater for the teeming youths that are being churned out into the labour market on yearly basis.

He stated that it has become imperative for youths to look for other alternatives to become economically empowered, rather than wait endlessly for the government and private organisations to give with jobs.