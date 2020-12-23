COVID-19 Second Wave: Kwara Govt Announces Partial Lockdown

The Kwara state government has declared a partial lockdown over fears of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This was announced by the State Commissioner for Health, Raji Rasak who said that the lockdown starts from Thursday, December 24, 2020, till further notice.

“There shall be partial state-wide lockdown between 12:00 a.m and 4:30 a.m. until further notice,” Rasak, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 said.

According to the new guidelines, “Concerts/carnivals/Clubbing are not allowed until further notice while worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue,” in the state.