COVID-19: Abiodun Bans Crossover Service, Street Carnivals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has banned crossover night service, street carnivals, and similar gatherings over the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The governor who made the announcement on Wednesday directed all civil servants and other government workers in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year holiday from Thursday, December 24.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, the directives were issued on Wednesday after a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders as part of the measures and guidelines for public health as the state prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor directed that all schools in the State are to remain closed until January 18, 2021, while all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, recreational centres in the state have also been closed down indefinitely.

The Governor further directed that the all markets are to open strictly between 8am and 4pm while maintaining social distancing and observing all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face mask, provision of hand sanitizer and/or hand-washing equipment at every strategic point within their malls, shops, business premises etc.

Gov Abiodun further directed that religious and worship centres should not exceed 50 per cent of their capacity. All services must also be in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.