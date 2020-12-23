BREAKING: ASUU Calls Off Nine-months Old Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has agreed to call of its strike action which kept tertiary institutions closed for nine months.

This was after ASUU and the Federal Government finally agree on major issues that will lead to termination of the strike.

The agreement was reached on the early hours of Wednesday morning after eight hour close door meeting of negotiations between both parties.

This calling off of the strike was announced by ASUU President Professor Biodun Ogunyemi after the meeting in Abuja.

ASUU expresses joy on how the Federal Government handled the negotiation process and said that they will be having their own executive meeting to conclude and gets back to the Government within 24hrs.