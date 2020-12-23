Arsenal In ‘Big Trouble’, Says Arteta After Loss To Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the club is in “big trouble” after crashing out of the Carabao Cup in a 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus opened scoring in the 3rd minute before Alexander Lacazette equalized in the 31st.

Ryad Mahrez scored in the 54th and Phil Foden followed to extend City’s lead before Laporte made it 4-1 in the 73rd minute.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said that the way Arsenal conceded in the game made it impossible to fight for a comeback.

“We have to turn it around, there’s no question about that,” Arteta said.

“We are in big trouble. I am focused on the fighters we have. I see a lot of fighters. This was a really painful moment again. We conceded a soft goal really early and to get through that is difficult but we reacted and scored. After that we were the better team but then we conceded another soft goal.

“When you give away the goals that we gave against an opponent like this, it makes the game impossible. Then, we have an open situation when we can play Lacazette through and they score on the counter and from an offside position. After that, the game is over.”