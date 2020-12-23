Apostle Suleman Clears Air On Receiving COVID-19 Loan From US Govt

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has denied receiving COVID-19 loan from the US Government.
One Michael Harriot had published on Twitter that the clergyman received $188, 252 from the US government.
He also listed other pastors from Nigeria who partook in the loan.
Reacting to the publication, Apostle Suleman took to Twitter to deny ever receiving such.
He said, “To see that people are commenting is so pedestrian, lol. I never collect loan for Africa, na America?
“I have instructed our National pastor in America to investigate it.
“Just seeing this online, no dime in kobo got to me. If someone scammed you then that’s your business. Get my name out of this rubbish or you will explain.”
