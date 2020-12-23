Yuletide: Take Charge Of State Of Environment, Lagos State Tells Citizens

The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, reminded residents to be conscious and take charge of the state of the environment as the yuletide festivities and celebrations are about to commence.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, stated that with the second wave of COVID-19 also on the increase, there is a need for cleanliness in all forms as well as ensuring that all safety protocols are embraced by residents.

He stressed that it is necessary for Lagosians to show utmost love to the environment even as they celebrate with moderation.

Bello said that a lot of waste would be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations and called for proper disposal of animal waste as well as the sorting and bagging of refuse for placement at designated points.

He assured residents that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is positioned to respond adequately to calls for the evacuation of wastes generated during the period.

Bello affirmed that the present administration is at the forefront of the campaign for healthy people and a cleaner environment, and will always encourage Lagosians to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

The Commissioner advised residents to celebrate in their homes, adhere strictly to all COVID-19 guidelines and warned against the storage of petrol and other inflammable materials at homes, offices, shops and markets.

Bello further urged drivers to beware of the hazy weather condition which may reduce visibility to less than 10m, stressing that motorists should ensure that all parts of their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

The Commissioner also used the occasion to wish all residents a blessed Christmas and a very prosperous New Year in advance.