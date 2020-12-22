Why Amotekun Can’t Carry Firearms – Ex-IGP Sunday Ehindero

Former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero has said that the Amotekun security outfit is not back by law to carry firearms.

Ehindero said this at the Community Policing Sensitisation and Awareness Campaign held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former IGP who led the police force between 2005 and 2007 advised Amotekun to key into community policing and assist the police with information.

Ehindero said, “They are not allowed by the law to carry fire arms. They should key into community policing and give their own information. When Amotekun is launched, they will collaborate and cooperate with the police and they will bring intelligence.”