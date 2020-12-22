Werner Will Soon Start Scoring For Chelsea – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has said that Timo Werner will soon start scoring goals despite the German now on a nine-game goal drought.

Lampard expressed disappointment that Werner didn’t record his name on the scoresheet during Chelsea’s 3-0 against West Ham.

“I am gutted Timo did not get his goal at the end,” Lampard said. “That would have been great for his confidence. He is getting chances so the goals will come.”

Lampard, who was full of praise for Thiago Silva, feels the summer signing from RB Leipzig is in an adaptation phase that he will come through and show exactly why Chelsea splashed £47.5 million ($64m / €52.2m) to bring him to the club.

“I’m not worried,” Lampard said on the club’s official website. “Every striker will want to be scoring goals, it’s what they ultimately get judged on and that’s why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he’s scored in the last few years.

“He’s a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle but he’s getting in positions regularly, he’s scaring teams and giving them a problem.

“It’s not quite going in for him at the moment but the moment that changes then we’ll see goals from Timo Werner for sure.”