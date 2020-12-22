Real Madrid Appoints Iker Casillas Asistant Director Of Foundation

Real Madrid have announced that Iker Casillas has joined the Real Madrid Foundation as assistant to the general director.
Iker Casillas is a Real Madrid legend who represents the values of our club and is the best goalkeeper in our history.
Iker Casillas won 19 titles during the 25 years representing the club: 3 European Cups, 3 World Club Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 5 Leagues, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. In Portugal, with Porto, he won 2 Leagues, 1 Cup and 1 Super Cup.
He was capped 167 times by the Spanish national team and won 1 World Cup, 2 European Cups and 1 Under-20 World Cup.
He has received prestigious awards for both his sporting career and his human qualities, such as the Prince of Asturias Sports Award, the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit, the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit and the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid.
Real Madrid are proud to welcome one of their great captains back home.
