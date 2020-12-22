Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, Is Dead

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has been reported dead.
The Nation said that the monarch died on Monday after contracting COVID-19.
The virus deteriorated his health on Sunday evening before he died on Monday.
More details later…
