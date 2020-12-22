Obama Tells People What To Do As They Await COVID-19 Vaccines

Former US President Barack Obama has advised people to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols while they await vaccines for the virus.

Obama said that wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will go a long way in saving lives ahead of the full arrival of the vaccine.

“With COVID cases surging worse than ever, getting vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do,” he tweeted.

“But until the vaccine is widely available, socially distancing & wearing masks will actually save even more lives, and alleviate the pressure on healthcare workers.”

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden has taken the COVID-19 vaccine in full glare of the public as he had earlier promised to do.

Sharing a picture showing him taking the vaccine, Biden thanked scientists for their effort in creating it.

He also expressed confidence in the vaccine which he urged people to take when it is fully available.