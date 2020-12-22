No Plan For Fresh Lockdowns – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said that it has not imposed fresh lockdowns in reaction to the second wave of COVID-19.

This was stated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while speaking on a Radio Nigeria programme in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the fresh restrictions issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in no way translate to fresh lockdowns.

“The Federal Government has not declared a fresh lockdown.

“What we have done is that we have simply reiterated the old protocols and asked federal workers on Level 12 and below to stay at home and they will still receive their salaries.

“Lagos state has equally asked their level 14 workers and below to work from home and Kaduna state has done the same.

“Therefore, there is no fresh lockdown and the issue of hardship and economy meltdown does not arise,’’ he said.